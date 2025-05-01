Previous
Coca Cola Store by robfalbo
Coca Cola Store

Coca Cola Store
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo

Cool storefront and monumental homage to iconic beverage located right on the strip.
1st May 2025

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
