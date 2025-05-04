Sign up
Photo 777
Photo 777
Manzanillo, Cuba
Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo
Stunning vivid greens and vibrant reflections on exceptionally still and tranquil water. As smooth as glass.
Manzanillo, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Chrissie
ace
Just beautiful
May 4th, 2025
Sue Schaar
It's so beautiful that it looks like a painting. Nicely done.
May 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Dreaming
May 4th, 2025
