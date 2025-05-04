Previous
Manzanillo, Cuba by robfalbo
Manzanillo, Cuba

Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

Stunning vivid greens and vibrant reflections on exceptionally still and tranquil water. As smooth as glass.

Manzanillo, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Just beautiful
May 4th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
It’s so beautiful that it looks like a painting. Nicely done.
May 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Dreaming
May 4th, 2025  
