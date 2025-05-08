Previous
Alcova, Wyoming USA by robfalbo
Alcova, Wyoming USA

Photo of the day… Home Sweet Home.
Alcova, Wyoming USA
© Rob Falbo

One of my favourite places I ever visited while in Casper.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous clarity...This is truly Americana...beautiful shot.
May 8th, 2025  
