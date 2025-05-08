Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Alcova, Wyoming USA
Photo of the day… Home Sweet Home.
Alcova, Wyoming USA
© Rob Falbo
One of my favourite places I ever visited while in Casper.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
4
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
781
photos
117
followers
322
following
213% complete
Tags
nature
,
home
,
usa
,
water
,
river
,
landscape
,
quiet
,
hidden
,
gems
,
canyon
,
wyoming
,
casper
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous clarity...This is truly Americana...beautiful shot.
May 8th, 2025
