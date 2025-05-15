Sign up
Photo 788
Tunnel of Love.
Photo of the day... Tunnel of love.
© Rob Falbo
And we'll ride down, baby, into this tunnel of love...
~ Bruce Springsteen
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
italy
calabria
gloria jones
ace
Great framing...delightful...
May 15th, 2025
