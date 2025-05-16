Wooden Sticks

Photo of the day... Wooden Sticks

Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The photo shows Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club ~ inspired by the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.



The famous original is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.



