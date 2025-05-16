Sign up
Photo 789
Wooden Sticks
Photo of the day... Wooden Sticks
Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The photo shows Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club ~ inspired by the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The famous original is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
golf
,
wooden sticks
