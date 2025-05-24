Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Rob Falbo



According to Niagara Parks (Geology Facts & Figures) Niagara Falls erodes an average of about 1 foot per year.



The good news is that's down from a historical average of about 3 feet. The bad news is that the remaining 30+ km to Lake Erie will have eroded in about 50,000 years.



Book your boat ride now!