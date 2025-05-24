Previous
Niagara Falls by robfalbo
Photo 797

Niagara Falls

Photo of the day...
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

According to Niagara Parks (Geology Facts & Figures) Niagara Falls erodes an average of about 1 foot per year.

The good news is that's down from a historical average of about 3 feet. The bad news is that the remaining 30+ km to Lake Erie will have eroded in about 50,000 years.

Book your boat ride now!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact