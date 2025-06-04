Previous
The sun appears to be working overtime today... by robfalbo
Photo 808

The sun appears to be working overtime today...

Photo of the day... Toronto
Vaughan Canada
© Rob Falbo (2025)

A layer of haze covers Toronto, most likely carried in from wildfires raging in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

A similar photo I took on March 17, 2025 is of a nice day in Toronto, if you want to compare.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact