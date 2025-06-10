Previous
Centre Island by robfalbo
Photo 814

Centre Island

Centre Island, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

A 15 minute ferry ride to Centre Island, the most popular of the three Toronto islands.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
