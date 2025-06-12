"Far niente"

Photo of the day...

Vaughan, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Great name for a street.



"Far niente" (pronounced FAR NYEN-tay) is a French word borrowed from the Italian phrase "dolce far niente", which translates to "the sweetness of doing nothing". It's used to describe the pleasure of idleness and the enjoyment of simply relaxing and doing nothing.



In essence, "far niente" embodies the concept of finding satisfaction and contentment in simple, unhurried activities like having a cup of coffee, reading a book, or just sitting back and observing. It's about embracing a slower pace of life and appreciating the present moment







