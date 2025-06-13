Previous
Ferrari by robfalbo
Photo 817

Ferrari

Photo of the day… Life in the fast lane
© Rob Falbo

"You can't go wrong with the use of red; every painting should have red in it."
~ George De Groat.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Martyn Drage ace
Very nice
June 13th, 2025  
