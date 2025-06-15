Previous
Happy Father’s Day ! by robfalbo
Photo 819

Happy Father’s Day !

Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

From my kid...
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact