Manzanillo, Cuba

© Rob Falbo



A fav of mine that always manages to bring me back to a special time and place.



Stunning vivid greens and vibrant reflections on exceptionally still and tranquil water. As smooth as glass.



Manzanillo, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.



Original film photo digitized.