Manzanillo, Cuba by robfalbo
Manzanillo, Cuba

Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

A fav of mine that always manages to bring me back to a special time and place.

Stunning vivid greens and vibrant reflections on exceptionally still and tranquil water. As smooth as glass.

Manzanillo, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.

Original film photo digitized.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
