Sunrise by robfalbo
Sunrise

Photo of the Day… Sunrise
Georgian Bay, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

An iPhone capture.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 19th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Can’t go wrong with sunrise or sunset photos.
June 19th, 2025  
Asheria
Very beautiful
June 19th, 2025  
