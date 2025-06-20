Previous
Nottawasaga Bay by robfalbo
Photo 824

Nottawasaga Bay

Photo of the day... Nottawasaga Bay
Collingwood, Canada
© Rob Falbo

First day of summer,
Bring out the sunshine and heat.

A summer view of Nottawasaga Bay. You can see Millennium Overlook Park to the right.

20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact