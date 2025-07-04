Sign up
Photo 838
The Statue of Liberty
Photo of the day... Standing tall and resolute.
New York City, USA
© Rob Falbo
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
838
photos
118
followers
317
following
Tags
usa
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
July 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lady Liberty! :-)
July 4th, 2025
