Previous
Taylor’s Cooperage by robfalbo
Photo 839

Taylor’s Cooperage

Photo of the day... Taylor’s Cooperage
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Immerse yourself in the 1860s and explore an authentically re-created country village at Black Creek Pioneer Village.

This structure (c. 1850) was originally located in Paris, Ontario. Coopers produced barrels, casks and buckets. It was relocated at BCPV in 1976.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact