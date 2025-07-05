Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
Taylor’s Cooperage
Photo of the day... Taylor’s Cooperage
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Immerse yourself in the 1860s and explore an authentically re-created country village at Black Creek Pioneer Village.
This structure (c. 1850) was originally located in Paris, Ontario. Coopers produced barrels, casks and buckets. It was relocated at BCPV in 1976.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
839
photos
117
followers
315
following
229% complete
View this month »
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
Tags
canada
,
black creek pioneer village
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 5th, 2025
