Previous
Photo 842
Moon
Photo of the day…
© Rob Falbo
I took a photo using my iPhone with a $30 telescope using an adapter. Sharpened the image a bit.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
4
4
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
842
photos
116
followers
314
following
Photo Details
7
7
4
4
4
4
365
365
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
Taken
1st July 2025 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
telescope
Corinne
ace
Super nice
July 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wow!
July 8th, 2025
Sue Schaar
Awesome shot
July 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice details
July 8th, 2025
