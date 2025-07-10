Previous
South Dakota by robfalbo
South Dakota

Photo of the day… Custer State Park
South Dakota, USA
© Rob Falbo


“A river cuts through rock not because of its power but because of its persistence.” ~ Jim Watkins

Named after Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer, this State Park and wildlife reserve is in the Black Hills covering an area of over 71,000 acres (287 km2).
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Zilli~ ace
Nice look and feel
July 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great composition
July 10th, 2025  
