Photo 844
South Dakota
Photo of the day… Custer State Park
South Dakota, USA South
© Rob Falbo
“A river cuts through rock not because of its power but because of its persistence.” ~ Jim Watkins
Named after Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer, this State Park and wildlife reserve is in the Black Hills covering an area of over 71,000 acres (287 km2).
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Zilli~
ace
Nice look and feel
July 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great composition
July 10th, 2025
