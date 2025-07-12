Previous
Horse Whisperer (2) by robfalbo
Photo 846

Horse Whisperer (2)

Photo of the day… Horse Whisperer.
Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“In riding a horse, we borrow freedom.”
- Helen Thompson

12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact