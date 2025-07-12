Sign up
Photo 846
Horse Whisperer (2)
Photo of the day… Horse Whisperer.
Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
“In riding a horse, we borrow freedom.”
- Helen Thompson
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
horse
,
horses
