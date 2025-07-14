Sign up
Previous
Photo 848
Pactola Lake
Photo of the day… Pactola Lake
Pennington County, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo
The largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. Located between Deadwood and Custer, it is accessible via US Highway 385.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
3
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
south dakota
,
pactola lake
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this wonderful scene
July 14th, 2025
