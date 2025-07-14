Previous
Pactola Lake by robfalbo
Pactola Lake

Photo of the day… Pactola Lake
Pennington County, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

The largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. Located between Deadwood and Custer, it is accessible via US Highway 385.

14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Rob Falbo

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this wonderful scene
July 14th, 2025  
