Silver Lining by robfalbo
Photo of the day…
Woodbridge, Ontario
© Rob Falbo

Apple iPhone 14 photo ~ f/1.5 ~ 1/6393 sec. ~ ISO 32 ~ 26 mm ~ Pattern metering ~ no flash, compulsory. (Sept. 9th 2024 ~ 5:40pm)

15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful rim lighting on the clouds.
July 15th, 2025  
moni kozi
This is fabulously captured!
July 15th, 2025  
