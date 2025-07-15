Sign up
Previous
Photo 849
Silver Lining
Photo of the day…
Woodbridge, Ontario
© Rob Falbo
Silver Lining
Apple iPhone 14 photo ~ f/1.5 ~ 1/6393 sec. ~ ISO 32 ~ 26 mm ~ Pattern metering ~ no flash, compulsory. (Sept. 9th 2024 ~ 5:40pm)
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
849
photos
115
followers
314
following
Tags
sky
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful rim lighting on the clouds.
July 15th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
moni kozi
This is fabulously captured!
July 15th, 2025
365 Project
close