Previous
Photo 850
South Dakota
Photo of the day… Natural Wonder
Custer, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo
"Traveling ~ it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller."
- Ibn Battuta
The Black Hills National Forest, with its rugged and captivating rock formations is located in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.
With forested hills and mountains as well as gorgeous deep blue lakes, it spans approximately 1.2 million acres.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
south dakota
Corinne C
ace
MAjestic
July 16th, 2025
