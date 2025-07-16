South Dakota

Photo of the day… Natural Wonder

Custer, South Dakota

© Rob Falbo



"Traveling ~ it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller."

- Ibn Battuta



The Black Hills National Forest, with its rugged and captivating rock formations is located in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.



With forested hills and mountains as well as gorgeous deep blue lakes, it spans approximately 1.2 million acres.

