Previous
Photo 860
CN Tower
Photo of the day... CN Tower
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The Most Recognizable Tower In The World, next to the Rogers Centre (SkyDome).
Friday, June 23rd 2017 ~ Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada. Night 17 of U2's THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR 2017.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
0
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
u2
,
toronto
,
skydome
,
cn tower
,
rogers centre
