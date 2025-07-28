Sign up
Photo 862
Smooth as glass...
Photo of the day... As smooth as glass.
© Rob Falbo
"No other game combines the wonder of nature with the discipline of sport in such carefully planned ways. A great golf course both frees and challenges a golfer's mind."
~ Tom Watson.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
golf
