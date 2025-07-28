Previous
Smooth as glass... by robfalbo
Photo 862

Smooth as glass...

Photo of the day... As smooth as glass.
© Rob Falbo

"No other game combines the wonder of nature with the discipline of sport in such carefully planned ways. A great golf course both frees and challenges a golfer's mind."
~ Tom Watson.
Rob Falbo

