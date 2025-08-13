Previous
Tunnel of love… by robfalbo
Photo 878

Tunnel of love…

Photo of the day... Tunnel of love.
Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

And we'll ride down, baby, into this tunnel of love...
~ Bruce Springsteen

13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
240% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
August 13th, 2025  
