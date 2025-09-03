Previous
Shadow Art by robfalbo
Photo 899

Shadow Art

Photo of the day...
Niagara Falls, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Shadow Art using forks and spoons.

(Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium)
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

