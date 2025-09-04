Fantastic Caverns

Photo of the day…

Fantastic Caverns, Springfield, Missouri, USA

© Rob Falbo



Discovered in 1862 by John Knox and his hunting dog and officially explored on February 14, 1867 by the Springfield Women's Athletic Club.



The caverns were allegedly used by the Ku Klux Klan as a meeting place in the 1920s and as a “speakeasy” during Prohibition. The guide told us that “the Law” turned a blind eye to the parties until one night there was a shooting forcing them to shut it down at that time. Later in 1950s and 60s, they held music concerts.



Today, it is the only cave in North America to offer completely ride-through tours.



The photo shows the guide (for scale) in only one section. It’s huge.



