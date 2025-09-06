Sign up
Photo 902
Cadbury Art
Photo of the day... Cadbury billboard,
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
A huge chocolate bar with life-size people tearing into it, looks so real from afar. Very effective and attention grabbing marketing that showed up on the streets of Toronto back in the day.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
chocolate
,
advertising
,
toronto
,
cadbury
,
ads
