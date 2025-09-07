Sign up
Previous
Photo 903
CHIHULY
Photo of the day... CHIHULY
ROM Exhibit, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"No other substance transmits light, colour, and form as beautiful as glass." ~ Dale Chihuly - American glass artist best known for his large scale blown glass sculptures.
(Photo from ROM Exhibit, 2016)
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
glass
,
art
,
colour
,
chihuly
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...wonderful colors
September 7th, 2025
