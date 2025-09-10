Sign up
Photo 906
Dunkin Donuts
Photo of the day… Dunkin Donuts
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo
I wish we had more creative storefronts like this here.
This one has a 20 foot tall coffee cup and coffee takeout lid.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Lin
ace
FAV for this fun capture (and I will be headed to my local Dunkin as soon as I get my car back)
September 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
It's perfect for Las Vegas!
September 10th, 2025
