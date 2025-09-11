Sign up
Photo 907
9II
Photo of the day… 9/II
Twenty four years ago…
© Rob Falbo
Patriot Day is recognized worldwide, and many people participate in the moment of silence at 8:46 am Eastern Time.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
usa
911
