9II by robfalbo
9II

Photo of the day… 9/II
Twenty four years ago…
© Rob Falbo

Patriot Day is recognized worldwide, and many people participate in the moment of silence at 8:46 am Eastern Time.

11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
