Coffee by robfalbo
Photo 910

Coffee

Photo of the day...
Snakes & Lattes, Toronto
© Rob Falbo

Sunday mornings are a good time to enjoy a great coffee and contemplate on the interesting times we are living in.

Some people will tell you that you need gold in times like this. Some say you need lead, not gold. Who is right?

14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
September 14th, 2025  
