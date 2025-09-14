Sign up
Photo 910
Coffee
Photo of the day...
Snakes & Lattes, Toronto
© Rob Falbo
Sunday mornings are a good time to enjoy a great coffee and contemplate on the interesting times we are living in.
Some people will tell you that you need gold in times like this. Some say you need lead, not gold. Who is right?
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
coffee
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
September 14th, 2025
