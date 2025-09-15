Previous
Sky Chaser by robfalbo
Sky Chaser

Photo of the day... Sky Chaser.
Vaughan Canada
© Rob Falbo

"A beautiful sunset is your reward for surviving another day.
Enjoy as many as you can."
– Nicholas Sparks
Rob Falbo

gloria jones ace
Super capture
September 15th, 2025  
