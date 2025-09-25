Sign up
Previous
Photo 921
City of Vaghan
Photo of the day... Sky Chaser.
Vaughan Canada
A frame from an amazing video drone shot of CG Tower. It was taken by our neighbour Aakash Jadhav, a photographer and videographer.
You can click the Video Link below or copy and paste it ~
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/174XNrcQwo/
© Aakash Jadhav
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
1
Tags
night
,
city
,
condo
,
condos
,
vaughan
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful night shot
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
