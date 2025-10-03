Previous
New York State by robfalbo
New York State

Photo of the day... Autumn Vibes
New York State
© Rob Falbo

“Autumn… the year’s last, loveliest smile.” ~ William Cullen Bryant
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Dorothy ace
Getting gorgeous!
October 3rd, 2025  
