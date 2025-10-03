Sign up
Previous
Photo 929
New York State
Photo of the day... Autumn Vibes
New York State
© Rob Falbo
“Autumn… the year’s last, loveliest smile.” ~ William Cullen Bryant
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
929
photos
112
followers
301
following
254% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
,
new york state
Dorothy
ace
Getting gorgeous!
October 3rd, 2025
