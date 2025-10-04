Previous
Central Park by robfalbo
Central Park

Bethesda Fountain
Central Park ~ New York, USA
© Rob Falbo

The hustle and bustle of people gathering in central park at one of the world's most well-known fountains.

The fountain, 26 feet high by 96 feet wide features the eight-foot bronze Angel of the Waters sculpture. The angel stands above four cherubim representing health, purity, temperance, and peace.


Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
