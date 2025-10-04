Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 930
Central Park
Photo of the day... Bethesda Fountain
Central Park ~ New York, USA
© Rob Falbo
The hustle and bustle of people gathering in central park at one of the world's most well-known fountains.
The fountain, 26 feet high by 96 feet wide features the eight-foot bronze Angel of the Waters sculpture. The angel stands above four cherubim representing health, purity, temperance, and peace.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
930
photos
112
followers
301
following
254% complete
View this month »
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
new york city
,
central park
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
October 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close