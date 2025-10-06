The Gateway Arch

Photo of the day... The Gateway Arch

St Louis, Missouri USA.

© Rob Falbo



The world's tallest arch and Missouri's tallest accessible building.



On my many trips through St. Louis, I always thought that the Gateway Arch was some kind of Parabolic art installation and much smaller than it actually is. Can I be the only one?



On my last trip with the family, we got even closer, and it is HUGE!



I knew this internationally recognized symbol of St. Louis was referred to as "The Gateway to the West" and was built as a monument commemorating the westward expansion of the country. However, I had a lot to learn.



First, it's actually a "catenary" which has a more complicated formula than a parabola. Second, the Arch is 630 feet high, with a base of about 600 to 630 feet depending on who you ask.



Third, not only is it part of the Gateway Arch National Park, but you can take a ride to the top of it for a panoramic view of the St. Louis skyline.



According to gatewayarch.com "the trams are a one-of-a-kind invention, conceived in just two short weeks by an amazing man who never received a college degree. His name is Dick Bowser."



The Arch was completed on October 28, 1965, at a cost of $13 million dollars U.S. About $90 million in today's dollars.