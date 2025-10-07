Previous
South Dakota by robfalbo
Photo 933

South Dakota

Photo of the day… Pactola Lake
Pennington County, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

The largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. Located between Deadwood and Custer, it is accessible via US Highway 385.

7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact