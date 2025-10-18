Previous
Toronto by robfalbo
Toronto

Photo of the day... Berczy Park
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Berczy Park with Bay Wellington Tower and TD Canada Trust Tower in the background.

So much to photograph in this park.



18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
