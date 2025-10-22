Previous
South Dakota by robfalbo
South Dakota

Custer, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

A fav that brings me back...

The Black Hills National Forest, with its rugged and captivating rock formations is located in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.

With forested hills and mountains as well as gorgeous deep blue lakes, it spans approximately 1.2 million acres.

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
