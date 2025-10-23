Sign up
Previous
Photo 949
Mount Rushmore
Photo of the day... Mount Rushmore
Keystone, South Dakota USA
© Rob Falbo
Can't go to the Black Hills of South Dakota without visiting the colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are all surrounded by nature.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Album
365
