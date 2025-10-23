Previous
Mount Rushmore by robfalbo
Photo 949

Mount Rushmore

Photo of the day... Mount Rushmore
Keystone, South Dakota USA
© Rob Falbo

Can't go to the Black Hills of South Dakota without visiting the colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are all surrounded by nature.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
