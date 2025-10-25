Previous
South Dakota, USA by robfalbo
South Dakota, USA

Photo of the day… Custer State Park
South Dakota, USA
© Rob Falbo

“A river cuts through rock not because of its power but because of its persistence.” ~ Jim Watkins

Named after Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer, this State Park and wildlife reserve is in the Black Hills covering an area of over 71,000 acres (287 km2).

25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
