Photo 953
Halloween Spirit 🎃
Photo of the day...
Woodbridge, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The Halloween Spirit 🎃 is alive and well in the community.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
halloween
,
halloween spirit
