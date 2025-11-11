Previous
Remembrance Day by robfalbo
Remembrance Day

Photo of the day... Remembrance Day
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Respect, Reflect, Remember.

A photo taken at a Vaughan's Remembrance Day service at the Woodbridge Cenotaph.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
