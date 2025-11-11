Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Remembrance Day
Photo of the day... Remembrance Day
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Respect, Reflect, Remember.
A photo taken at a Vaughan's Remembrance Day service at the Woodbridge Cenotaph.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
11th November 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
poppy
,
november 11
