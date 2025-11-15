Sign up
Nature’s Daily Masterpiece.
Photo of the day... Sky Chaser.
Vaughan Canada
© Rob Falbo
Nature’s daily masterpiece.
#photooftheday #addmygreatphoto #vaughan #cityofvaughan #sunset
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
sunset
,
woodbridge
,
canada
,
ontario
,
vaughan
Chrissie
ace
Just beautiful
November 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow!
November 15th, 2025
