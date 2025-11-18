Sign up
Casa Loma
Photo of the day … Casa Loma
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Casa Loma translates literally to "Hill House" in Spanish and is a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion with a beautiful garden in midtown Toronto.
Built as a residence by Sir Henry Pellatt who was born to British parents in Kingston, Ontario on January 6, 1859.
The construction of this “House on the Hill” started in 1911 and ended in 1914.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
