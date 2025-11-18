Previous
Casa Loma by robfalbo
Casa Loma

Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Casa Loma translates literally to "Hill House" in Spanish and is a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion with a beautiful garden in midtown Toronto.

Built as a residence by Sir Henry Pellatt who was born to British parents in Kingston, Ontario on January 6, 1859.

The construction of this “House on the Hill” started in 1911 and ended in 1914.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Photo Details

