Previous
Toronto (University Avenue) by robfalbo
Photo 977

Toronto (University Avenue)

Photo of the day... The Intact Centre
700 University Avenue, Toronto,
© Rob Falbo

This office building has been previously known as Hydro Place, Ontario Hydro Building and Ontario Power Building.

Originally built in 1975 for Ontario Hydro, then successor OPG.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact