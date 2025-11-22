Sign up
Previous
Photo 979
Chicago
Photo of the day...
Chicago Board of Trade Building
© Rob Falbo
This National Historic Landmark dates back to 1930 and remains a gateway to the city’s financial district as an active trading venue and office space.
It is a 44-story, 604-foot (184 m) Art Deco skyscraper located in the Chicago Loop, standing at the foot of the LaSalle Street canyon.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
chicago
