Chicago by robfalbo
Photo 979

Chicago

Chicago Board of Trade Building
© Rob Falbo

This National Historic Landmark dates back to 1930 and remains a gateway to the city’s financial district as an active trading venue and office space.

It is a 44-story, 604-foot (184 m) Art Deco skyscraper located in the Chicago Loop, standing at the foot of the LaSalle Street canyon.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
