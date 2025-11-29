Previous
Natural Wonder. by robfalbo
Photo 986

Natural Wonder.

Photo of the day…
Custer, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

The Black Hills National Forest, with its rugged and captivating rock formations is located in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.

With forested hills and mountains as well as gorgeous deep blue lakes, it spans approximately 1.2 million acres.

A fav of mine.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

