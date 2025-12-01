Previous
"Lap" top cat... by robfalbo
"Lap" top cat...

Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

She loves to sit on people's laps, but never a laptop.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
